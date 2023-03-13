Wait. What?
Last month, Punxsutawney Phil emerged and declared six more weeks of winter, so we’re not talking about the weather.
Sunshine Week is an annual celebration – this year from March 12-18 – aimed at promoting open government. The annual observance was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors – now News Leaders Association – and includes events throughout the United States, including here in the Keystone State.
But do we really need an entire week dedicated to highlighting the importance of public information? From this open government lawyer’s perspective, the answer is a resounding “yes.”
Taxpayers in Pennsylvania contribute their hard-earned dollars to support public institutions, ranging from school districts to municipal government, the legislature, court system and more.
But all too often citizens and reporters are left in the dark when it comes to answers about how our state and local governments are operating. A few examples:
In November 2022, police arrested a man in Rostraver Township following a fatal shooting that took place at a public shopping plaza. Despite the man’s arrest, local news outlets were unable to learn even basic information about the state’s case against him, including the charges he faced, because the entire case file was sealed by the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas. On behalf of The Herald-Standard, Mon Valley Independent and the Observer-Reporter, Reporters Committee attorneys filed a motion to intervene and unseal the docket and judicial records in the case. Last month, the state Superior Court ordered the dockets unsealed, but by that point months had passed before the community knew why the man was incarcerated, despite the public’s presumptive right of timely access to the docket and judicial records under the common law, the First Amendment, and the Pennsylvania Constitution.
Last month, this newspaper shed light on concerns related to Sunshine Act compliance during Ligonier Valley School District school board meetings. Under the Sunshine Act, meetings must be open to the public when any state or local government body takes official action. In the course of the Latrobe Bulletin’s reporting on the district’s regular monthly meetings, the newspaper noted that the district has utilized executive sessions – closed meetings that may be held under limited circumstances – without sufficiently explaining to the public why they were doing so. The Latrobe Bulletin has urged the district to abide by the Sunshine Act and explain in sufficient detail both the purpose of the executive sessions and the Sunshine Act exemption that allows the board to meet behind closed doors. The discussion with the district is ongoing.
Pittsburgh reporter Brittany Hailer is trying to obtain autopsy records about the death of a man at the Allegheny County Jail under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law. Although there is high public interest in learning about the nature of recent deaths in the correctional facility, a county judge ruled that the county did not have to turn over the records. The case is on appeal to the Commonwealth Court.
These cases represent examples of current challenges in understanding government operations in the courts, through open meetings and open records.
But it’s not all gloom and doom! (It is Sunshine Week, after all).
Pennsylvania has made progress on transparency in several key areas, including access to medical marijuana data and court records, thanks to a few significant cases that have expanded the public’s access to important information.
Last August, a three-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ordered the Department of Health to turn over aggregate data that shows how many patients are certified to receive medical marijuana as a treatment for anxiety, cancer, opioid addiction and other qualifying conditions, holding that the records could not be withheld based on privacy concerns. Nonprofit news outlet Spotlight PA used the newly released records obtained under the state’s public records law in its reporting to allow Pennsylvanians to better understand how patients are using the state’s relatively new medical marijuana program.While public records requests can reveal important information – such as health trends – court records also contain a wealth of information. Court records and proceedings in Pennsylvania are mandated by both the state and federal constitutions to be open to the public. But too often court proceedings and records are sealed from scrutiny.
Starting in February 2021, the York County Clerk of Courts established policies and practices that resulted in delayed, costly and improperly restricted access to judicial records. On behalf of five Pennsylvania news organizations, Reporters Committee attorneys filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the elected Clerk of Courts. The lawsuit claimed that the clerk violated the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitutions by redacting and withholding court records and delaying and denying access to court records. Last October, the parties reached a settlement agreement that improves public access to judicial records. The next month, following implementation of the settlement, the court dismissed the case at the parties’ request.
These examples show that despite Pennsylvania’s entrenched culture of government secrecy, the sun is starting to shine on our public institutions. And with that greater transparency comes greater accountability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.