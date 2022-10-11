Walking around any of Penn State’s commonwealth campuses scattered across Pennsylvania, you are bound to hear someone yell “We are,” followed by a passer by responding with “Penn State!” But what are we? As a current student at the Pennsylvania State University, I can confidently say that we are a university that puts the student first. We are a university that gives these students the chance to grow and excel not only academically, but personally too. We are a university that provides opportunities and offers an atmosphere that you can’t get at any other place of higher education.

My name is Jace O’Barto. I was born and raised in Latrobe, and I am a third-year student at Penn State’s University Park campus, double-majoring in broadcast journalism (B.A.) and political science (B.A.). As a kid whose dad went to Penn State for forestry, I have been to this campus more times than I can count. When I began looking at colleges, it seemed like every other campus I toured lacked the same energy and sense of community that Penn State had. With economic factors playing a major role in where I decided to further my education as well, the affordability that Penn State provided me with as an in-state student, far outweighed any of the other schools I looked at. These realizations made it easy to accept my offer to Penn State in December of 2019.

