Walking around any of Penn State’s commonwealth campuses scattered across Pennsylvania, you are bound to hear someone yell “We are,” followed by a passer by responding with “Penn State!” But what are we? As a current student at the Pennsylvania State University, I can confidently say that we are a university that puts the student first. We are a university that gives these students the chance to grow and excel not only academically, but personally too. We are a university that provides opportunities and offers an atmosphere that you can’t get at any other place of higher education.
My name is Jace O’Barto. I was born and raised in Latrobe, and I am a third-year student at Penn State’s University Park campus, double-majoring in broadcast journalism (B.A.) and political science (B.A.). As a kid whose dad went to Penn State for forestry, I have been to this campus more times than I can count. When I began looking at colleges, it seemed like every other campus I toured lacked the same energy and sense of community that Penn State had. With economic factors playing a major role in where I decided to further my education as well, the affordability that Penn State provided me with as an in-state student, far outweighed any of the other schools I looked at. These realizations made it easy to accept my offer to Penn State in December of 2019.
Now that I am in my third year, I have taken advantage of the many opportunities that Penn State has brought my way. I am an active member of Pi Sigma Alpha (a political science honor society), the Penn State College Republicans club and the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Student Council. I am able to gain journalism and on-camera experience as a news anchor for Penn State Network News, as a panelist for Penn State Network TV’s Nittany Talk and as a host for 46Live, the organization that produces the livestream for THON. I also hold officer positions as vice president of the Penn State chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and secretary of Lion Caucus – which brings me to write this op-ed.
As an organization, Lion Caucus is a direct student affiliate of Penn State’s Office of Government and Community Relations that promotes the official message and influence of the university to local, state and federal elected officials. Recently, the university announced its appropriations request for the 2023-24 school year. This request is for $357.27 million, which includes an increase of $115 million, or an almost 48% increase over the current appropriations. While this sounds like a big number, which it is, Penn State receives the least funding on a per-student basis than both Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh. In fact, the current appropriations allocated out to in-state undergraduates at Penn State is about $5,600 while those at Temple receive $8,275 and Pitt receives $8,378. What these numbers boil down to is simply fairness.
As Pennsylvania’s sole land grant university, over the last 167 years, Penn State has continued to grow in a way that now 96% of Pennsylvanians live within 30 miles of a Penn State location. The passage of this massive budget increase will allow Penn State to continue to give students more opportunities to grow and learn and excel during their time at the university and live up to the legacy that “We Are.”
Pennsylvania State University, Class of 2024
Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 2020
