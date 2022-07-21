Every state budget includes negotiated agreements on a variety of policy issues. Yet, despite bipartisan calls for comprehensive charter school reform, once again the Pennsylvania General Assembly has put this year’s budget to bed without any significant reforms to the charter school law, widely recognized as one of the worst in the country.

As long-time public servants representing both major political parties, and as concerned citizens who care about public education in the commonwealth, we are writing to express our great disappointment and frustration with the continued inaction by our state legislature despite broad-based, statewide, bipartisan support for charter school reform. The fact that more than 85% of locally elected school boards (434 of 500), in a state as diverse as ours, have passed formal resolutions calling for a substantive charter school law overhaul should send a clear message to policymakers – It’s time for reform!

Robert Gleason was elected Chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party in 2006 and served in that capacity until 2017. He is currently the president of the Westmont Hilltop school board in Cambria County. He previously served in Governor Thornburgh’s cabinet as Secretary of the Commonwealth, on the Pennsylvania Transportation Commission under Governor Ridge and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission under Governor Casey. Gleason also served as a member of the Catholic Advisory Committee of the Republican National Committee.

Eugene DePasquale is the former two-term auditor general of Pennsylvania after serving as a three-term member of the state General Assembly (D-York County). During his tenure he conducted numerous audits of charter schools, held hearings on charter reform issues, and published the 2014 special report “Pennsylvania Charter School Accountability and Transparency: Time for a Tune-Up.” He currently serves as a resident for the Keystone Center for Charter Change at the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

