Robert Gleason was elected Chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party in 2006 and served in that capacity until 2017. He is currently the president of the Westmont Hilltop school board in Cambria County. He previously served in Governor Thornburgh’s cabinet as Secretary of the Commonwealth, on the Pennsylvania Transportation Commission under Governor Ridge and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission under Governor Casey. Gleason also served as a member of the Catholic Advisory Committee of the Republican National Committee.

Eugene DePasquale is the former two-term auditor general of Pennsylvania after serving as a three-term member of the state General Assembly (D-York County). During his tenure he conducted numerous audits of charter schools, held hearings on charter reform issues, and published the 2014 special report “Pennsylvania Charter School Accountability and Transparency: Time for a Tune-Up.” He currently serves as a resident for the Keystone Center for Charter Change at the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.