The Dutch Reach technique is considered the safest way to avoid car door collisions and can minimize “dooring” risks and harms for cyclists and other vulnerable road users. Yet only two states, Massachusetts and Illinois, mandate this road safety technique that can save lives — though Washington state requires knowledge of the Dutch Reach as part of driver education.

According to government statistics, more than 700 cyclists are injured and two are killed by car doors each year, and the Dutch Reach technique could help prevent many of these accidents.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Aron Solomon is the chief legal analyst for Today’s Esquire. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

