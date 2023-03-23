The bloated corpse of a humpback whale washed up on the New Jersey coast March 1. That was the 23rd whale or dolphin to have washed up on the Atlantic coast since December. Since 2016, 187 whales have washed up on the beach — 29 in Virginia, four in Maryland and eight in Delaware — in what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has deemed an “unusual mortality event.”

Some groups — without evidence — have tried to blame offshore wind development. There have been protests about the effect of the renewable energy industry. The New Jersey-based Clean Ocean Action has called for a halt to ocean wind projects. Twelve mostly Republican Jersey Shore mayors and several members of Congress, including representatives Jefferson Van Drew, R-N.J., Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Andy Harris, R-Md., have been vocal about halting offshore renewable energy development. Conservative news outlets have also blamed renewable energy for the whale deaths, even accusing scientists of conspiring to hide the truth about whale strandings.

ABOUT THE WRITERS

Angelo Villagomez is a senior fellow with the Center for American Progress and the Ocean Co-Lead for the America for Beautiful for All Coalition. Chris Parsons is an associate professor at the University of Exeter in England; he has been involved in whale and dolphin research for three decades. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.