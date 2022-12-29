Solomon Stevens

Solomon Stevens

The holiday season is a time for joy, but it is also a time for serious reflection. So it is the right time to think about our food. And the facts are clear: the food that most of us eat every day makes us sick.

We have all known that for a long time. But now, a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Neurology indicates that our bad eating choices can also impair cognition, even bringing on dementia. This doesn’t mean that we can never indulge in a snack, but it does mean that most of us need to change our approach to our overall diet.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Solomon D. Stevens is the author of “Religion, Politics, and the Law” (co-authored with Peter Schotten) and “Challenges to Peace in the Middle East.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

