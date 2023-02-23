Solomon Stevens

Solomon Stevens

Right-wing politicians are on the warpath. They want to banish everything that is, as they call it, “woke.”

The Florida legislature passed the Stop W.O.K.E. bill, which is currently before the courts. Social media is rife with posts decrying the evils of, as Elon Musk calls it, the “woke mind,” and Sarah Huckabee Sanders accuses Biden of being led by a “woke mob.” People around the country want “woke” teachers jailed. The only problem is that the word itself has very little meaning. And that is what makes the word dangerous.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Solomon D. Stevens is the author of “Religion, Politics, and the Law” (co-authored with Peter Schotten) and “Challenges to Peace in the Middle East.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

