It was far from pretty, but after months of sniping the Republican National Committee elected a chair at the end of January. After weathering a flurry of opposition from firebrand alternative candidates like California’s Harmeet Dhillon and Mike Lindell, the “MyPillow” guy, Ronna McDaniel was selected to serve a rare fourth term.

McDaniel’s win marks a modest step toward equilibrium for the GOP. While it is increasingly difficult to define the “mainstream” of the party, McDaniel — who enjoyed quiet but firm support from former president Donald Trump — was undoubtedly the establishment choice.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Dan K. Eberhart is CEO of Canary, an oilfield service company. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.