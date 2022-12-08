Not the least delight for a foreigner going to live in the United States for the first time was the seasonal proximity of Thanksgiving to Christmas. Winter months were ballasted by two turkey feasts, moments of greed and glory for this newly arrived European. What luxury — “with all the trimmings” — it was like stepping into a Norman Rockwell dining room tableau.

It was therefore a jolt to realize most of the celebrants would go back to work the very next day, Dec. 26. This is Boxing Day in Britain, Ireland and the Commonwealth nations, which has its own rituals and traditions enjoyed while most Americans return to their toils immediately.

ABOUT THE WRITER

David Haworth has covered Europe since the early 1970s. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

