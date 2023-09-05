As a former member of Congress who always made protecting Main Street’s interests a priority, I couldn’t be more concerned with the Internal Revenue Service’s recent launch of Direct File. This pilot program will have the agency preparing the taxes of select Americans making under $125,000.

Over the years, the legislative branch has subjected the IRS to significant budget cuts. Despite modest increases in the last few years, the agency’s congressional credit line has remained nearly 20% below where it was in 2010 when adjusted for inflation.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Michael Arcuri, a Democrat, is a former member of Congress from New York. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

guest200

Yeah! We should rely on for-profit companies to charge us even though they promised the IRS they wouldn’t! And if you don’t like that, you can mail in your return and it only takes 18 months to process at about six times the cost! And the required storage of paper returns only costs taxpayers $40 million a year. The IRS is too efficient and we need to slow down processing times. Why should I be waiting 18 months for a return? I should be waiting 18 years!

