According to results from a new poll the American Psychiatric Association commissioned on the effects of disasters on mental health, half of Americans are worried about a potential loss of income, 35% are worried about gun violence, and 29% are anxious about natural disasters.

As we face these fears, we often take practical steps: pinching pennies, signing flood insurance policies, and taking part in shelter-in-place drills. But, as a psychiatrist, I have to ask: What are we doing to safeguard our mental health in the case of a disaster? Is our mental health recovery a part of our disaster planning roadmap?

Saul Levin is CEO and medical director of the American Psychiatric Association. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

