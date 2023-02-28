In his State of the Union address, President Biden pledged to tackle one of the biggest problems facing Americans: the fentanyl crisis. With record-high drug overdose deaths, and kids under 14 dying at the highest rate among all age groups, it is clear that new approaches are required. Unfortunately, the administration is doubling down on outdated technology to solve a problem that we know requires intelligent, modern solutions to stay ahead of those who want to harm our communities.

If we are going to get serious about saving lives, we need an all-of-the-above approach that starts with providing our law enforcement officers with the cutting-edge capabilities at our disposal to detect and seize deadly drugs before they enter our communities.

Patrick Simmons is a senior vice president at Decision Sciences International Corp. He previously worked for CBP where he held many roles, including director of their Non-Intrusive Inspection and Radiation Detection Office in Washington. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

