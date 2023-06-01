My family and I follow the weather closely. We even frequently tune in to the Weather Channel. But I never dreamed the cable outlet would become today’s Walter Cronkite. Alas, it is so.

A new YouGov survey ranked the Weather Channel as America’s most trusted news source, ahead of several traditional news operations such as PBS and the Wall Street Journal.

ABOUT THE WRITER

William McKenzie is the senior editorial adviser at the George W. Bush Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

