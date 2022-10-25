Flu season is upon us. Have you inoculated yourself against fake news?

No, that’s not a misprint. Just as most of us regularly get a flu shot to help protect ourselves from the influenza virus, we can also take steps to prevent being fooled by “stories” that push misinformation – not by getting a shot, but by having what I call a healthy news diet. People who regularly read good journalism are simply less gullible when it comes to fake news. And there’s no better time to think about our news diets than this week, which is national Media Literacy Week.

Patrick Lee Plaisance is the Don W. Davis Professor in Ethics at the Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State. He is author of several books on media ethics, including a widely used textbook. He worked as a journalist for nearly 15 years at newspapers in Los Angeles, south Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia.

