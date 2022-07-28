The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has shown the destructive result of telling lies to the public about our elections.

Testimony from former Oath Keeper Jason Van Tatenhove and Jan. 6 rioter Stephen Ayres made clear that lies about the 2020 election were their primary motivation for attacking the Capitol. And make no mistake, the consequences of these lies could have precipitated a constitutional crisis and prevented the peaceful transfer of power, as conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig told the committee earlier this summer.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Trey Grayson, a Republican, served as Kentucky’s secretary of state from 2004 to 2011. He serves as an advisory board co-chair of the Secure Elections Project. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.