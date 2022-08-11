With the January 6th Committee on a short summer pause, it will look to carry the momentum of the most recent hearings into the fall. One of the critical issues it will need to deal with on a deeply practical level is executive privilege, which has been claimed by multiple prospective witnesses.

Counterintuitively and contrary to the belief of some prospective witnesses, the executive privilege resides with the current chief executive — President Biden — not former President Donald Trump.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Aron Solomon is the chief legal analyst for Today’s Esquire. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

