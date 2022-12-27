More than 2 million Texans were left without clean drinking water after a treatment facility power outage in Houston. It was the third time that Houstonians were boiling water to brush their teeth in three years.

And while the outage undoubtedly caused stress at the end of a holiday weekend, the people of Houston got off easy compared to many other Americans. Their boil water advisory lasted only a few days. Other cities have been under advisories for years.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Madison Dibble is the communications director of the Center for Accountability in Science. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

