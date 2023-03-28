According to the Government Accountability Office, domestic terrorism is on the rise. Often motivated by racism, misogyny, anti-semitism and other forms of targeted hatred, all but eight states across the U.S. experienced at least one incident of domestic terrorism between 2010 and 2021. Over the last 10 years, domestic terrorism-related investigations have grown by 357%.

To combat this rise in extremism, we need to reframe how we think about extremist ideologies. Our research into extremism, combined with our real-world experience working with domestic terrorists, has allowed us to identify ideologies that are prone to becoming violent. And the fascinating thing is these ideologies act just like addictions. The individuals who become part of one have difficulty stopping even though it harms themselves or other people they care about.

ABOUT THE WRITERS

Emily Bashah is a clinical psychologist in Scottsdale, Ariz. Paul E. Johnson is a former mayor of Phoenix. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

