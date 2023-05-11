Are we a generous people? It sounds silly, but I’ve asked many similar questions over the last few years. Why is our attention span the size of a goldfish? Why have we become meaner, which is often exhibited in very public places like airplanes? Perhaps the pressures of modern-day living and the abnormal behaviors brought on by COVID-19 have taken their toll.

In 2023, before I hug someone, I now ask, “Are you accepting hugs?” If I cough, I quickly say either, “It’s a cold,” or “I’ve tested.” We live in a culture that has us noting whether people are blue, red or purple and judging accordingly. We know nothing good ever happens when we talk about Trump, Biden, Congress, the media, and — dare we say it — Twitter.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

