Over the decades, Americans have bought into many falsehoods — cigarette smoking is safe, for example. Some false beliefs are relatively benign, while others — like smoking — are deadly. The belief that mentally ill people cause mass murders is likewise grievously harmful and untrue.

The truth is that the United States exceeds every country in the Western world in death by guns and in overall gun ownership. Massive gun ownership lays the groundwork for these mass killings to happen. People with mental illness play very little or no part.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.