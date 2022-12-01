Now that Elon Musk is in charge of Twitter, what will become of the platform’s content moderation?

Musk has laid off a significant part of the content moderation staff, leaving users and advertisers wondering whether the platform will turn into a bottomless pit of disinformation and bigotry.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Cheyenne Hunt-Majer is the big tech accountability advocate for Public Citizen. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.