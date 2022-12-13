Many pundits have speculated that the Donald Trump era is ending. It may be experiencing a low after the midterm elections, but the loyalty of his base is so deeply entrenched that Trump and his base are likely to be influential for many years to come. Examining the Trump phenomena from a behavior psychology viewpoint tells us why.

Behaviorists seriously understand that all species seek pleasure and avoid pain. Training an animal, for example, means systematically gaining its attention and reliably providing rewards. Human behavior works on the same principles. We may differ only in the variety and range of our rewards and punishments.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.