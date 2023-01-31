It’s time again for Debt Ceiling Theater. Since 1940, Americans have caught this show about every eight months. The actors and dialogue change, but the characters and the plot never do. “Party out of power” shows that it’s tough on spending by refusing to raise the debt ceiling. “Party in power” trots out the poor, the military, or whatever else will get the voters all worked up and cries that the “party out of power” is holding the country hostage.

Even the media have a cameo appearance as “a concerned institution holding politicians’ feet to the fire.”

ABOUT THE WRITERS

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan is senior editor at the American Institute for Economic Research. This article first appeared at aier.org and is being distributed by InsideSources.com.

