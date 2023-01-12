I am sitting at a table in a senior community center and engaging with a 92-year-old man who tells me, “I have only 30% hearing, so speak loudly.”

Not a problem, I say to myself, because God gave me a loud voice, and I will now use it. He uses his voice immediately to ask me whether I am looking forward to 2023. As I mull this, he answers his own question. “I am! You know why? In January, there will be political changes and a lot of news.”

ABOUT THE WRITER

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

