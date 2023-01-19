A few days ago, I tried Chat GPT and DALLE-2 for the first time. My mind immediately fell into an abyss. I was consumed by visions of a dystopian future in which human creativity ceased to be, a future in which Artificial Intelligence programs such as these were the only artists and composers and writers left working.

And then, right when I thought I hit bottom, the abyss laughed and said, “Caleb, you ignorant fool,” and it opened up a trap door, and I fell again, deeper and deeper until — finally — I was in a wasteland the likes of which neither Isaac Asimov nor Aldous Huxley could have imagined. I lived there for two days. It was bleak. I’d probably be there still if it wasn’t for my wife. She’s the one that pulled me from my doom by doing what she does best. She called me on my crap.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Caleb McGee Husmann is an assistant professor of political science at William Peace University in Raleigh, N.C. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

