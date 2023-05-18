When I started teaching at Stanford 25 years ago, none of my students had broadband off-campus, but they all called home on a landline voice phone. Now, broadband is pervasive, and the pandemic emphasized how much we rely on internet connectivity for work, school, healthcare and more.

But not all people have home internet for three reasons: it is not physically available to them; they cannot afford it (even with available low-income programs offered by providers); or they are not interested. New state and federal programs are designed to address the first two factors and can make affordable broadband as universal today as landline voice service was for my students in the late 1990s.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Gregory Rosston is the Gordon Cain Senior Fellow SIEPR and director of the public policy program at Stanford University. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.