Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 41F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.