Like President Biden, I am a stutterer or, more accurately, a controlled stutterer. In a poll asking whether they believe Biden stutters or ever stuttered, 80% to 95% say he has not. However, if you define a stutterer as someone who has faltered or thinks about the possibility that he might stutter in some situations, Biden qualifies as do I.

Every president preps for the State of the Union speech, but Biden, according to reports, considered his speech impediment for his one-hour, 13-minute presentation.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.