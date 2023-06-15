In the revered corridors of American democracy, a relic of the past continues to undermine the essence of fair representation and majority rule. The Electoral College, a uniquely American yet absurdly antiquated system, has far outlived its purpose and must be discarded. It is time for the United States to shed the shackles of an outdated electoral mechanism and embrace a system that truly reflects the will of the people — an approach that upholds the fundamental principles of democracy.

Recent years have witnessed the erosion of democratic norms worldwide, and America’s adherence to an Electoral College system only exacerbates this decline. The most glaring flaw lies in the potential for a candidate to secure the presidency without winning the popular vote, a scenario that has transpired five times in our history, most recently in the 2016 election. How can we proclaim ourselves as the epitome of democracy when the voice of the majority can be silenced by an archaic mechanism?

ABOUT THE WRITER

Aron Solomon is the chief legal analyst for Today’s Esquire. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

