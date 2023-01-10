Readers of the Bulletin are aware that Dec. 18, 2022, marked our 120th anniversary. We hope you enjoyed the special section commemorating that era.
But what many readers may not yet know is that we are fully committed to a new era that includes print and a digital publication accessible through our website (www.latrobebulletinnews.com). Nearly 7,000 area residents access the paper through a daily email with a clickable link making the paper readable on a computer, iPad or phone. Additionally, another 6,600 people follow us on Facebook and are able to read specific articles from the daily paper.
Long gone are the days when the only way to read the Bulletin was to buy a printed copy, and that is exciting for us since digital delivery allows us to reach significantly more people each day and it allows us to take local advertisers’ messages to a much broader audience. The print and digital combination can put a local advertiser’s message in front of over 27,000 people per day.
The Bulletin would be remiss if we did not also mention the contributions made by Gary Siegel, publisher for the past 18 years. Siegel moved out of the daily operation role at the end of December and asked that we not make a big deal out of his departure. So, we will simply say, “Thank you for your contributions.” Gary Adkisson, a regional leader for Sample News Group, owner of the Bulletin, will lead the staff until a new publisher is brought on board.
Happy New Year from the Bulletin staff.
