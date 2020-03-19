When we were born, God created us with a number of sensory devises that we use to ‘benefit’ others and ourselves. I use that word, ‘benefit,’ loosely because when I speak of it, I don’t always state of that which is favorable. It’s true, ‘benefit’ comes from the Latin ‘benefactum,’ but if we are saying things of negativity, can that subject evolve into something positive?
I don’t care if one is talking about one’s ears, nose, eyes or mouth, what goes in, possibly good should come out ‘better.’
What I’m finding are human beings, the so-called intelligent breed of the animal kingdom, is definitely not acting out their part, for what’s exiting out of their mouths is something obtained possibly in their impressionable years of growing up. The grandparents did, mom and dad followed suit and now Willameana Bobcat is broadcasting inward feelings that should have remained there.
“Oh, the internet broke somehow, and I couldn’t get any messages!” “Our phones broke down and I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone.” “Communication around here is a mess.”
One ought to know by now that I, of all people, don’t call this malice speech, excuses, as most others would state, but for me they are ‘X-Pee-doses,’ and they sure don’t go over well with me. I don’t care who said them — Trump, a councilman or little Bobby down the street. What should resonate is that such statement made are unacceptable. In their place, the truth should be spoken.
Who hasn’t used them? They are as popular as mom’s apple pie. Cops, cashiers and cooks are all famous for ‘X-Pee-diting’ such ‘X-Pee-doses. And most of them are not said as a matter of fact, but those who feel they must belch them out have to do so with raised voices.
I never could understand why anyone feels they have to raise their tone to anyone. One of the problems with that is that it raises one’s blood pressure, not a positive attribute at all.
I remember asking a co-worker for a date back when I worked in Ohio. She worked for the same newspaper as I did. She responded with a power-packed ‘X-Pee-dose’ that was one for the books. “I can’t go out with you, Paul, because I promised Mom, I’d do some ironing for her this evening.” Wonderful.
Even the many I received after my late wife, Teri, left me without so much as a warning of a possible “Goodbye,” has left me a lonely old man. No big deal. God has been taking care of me quite well. At least, I won’t get those repetitive ‘X-Pee-doses,’ “You men are all the same. I would never go out with you.” Swell. I finally figured out a comeback. “You women are all the same. I’d never go out with you.”
Let’s not go there. Forget using excuses. Instead, tell others as your senses intended.
Your eyes were meant to look at beauty. Forget the repulsive and admire that which God created to admire. Your ears were meant to hear. Tune in on that which is wholesome and nothing that is repugnant. Smell the goodness of alluring fragrance. Don’t be led by whiffs of ill-repute. All of those three structures will play into what comes out of one’s mouth. Feed yourself with honey and sweetness will spill out. Gargle with some bitterness and drips of sour fluidity may leak between one’s lips.
It comes down to one word — control. Much of the time, we have no control of what affects our senses. Early Saturday morning here above Ligonier Street in my bedroom office, it is so quiet that the sounds from my empty stomach remind me to “Get with it Pee Vee! We need something to reave up the engines!” I know, but here comes an ‘X-Pee-dose,’ — as long as the Holy Spirit is talking to me and giving me a heads-up to write a story, He comes first, and then my hunger pangs are met.
Discipline is everything when it comes to attitude adjustment. To state, “It slipped my mind,” may fill one’s need to get by with something, but it doesn’t fly with this guy!
