While watching television one evening, I happened to overhear a conversation among four women when one blurted out, “Is worrying a sin?” One could hear a pin drop in the room. Right away, I thought maybe yes, maybe no. Then I thought back to my teen years and it occurred to me that I committed lots of sins when I worried if I would pass my driver’s test, make it through high school, or lose the one female friend I found myself to whom I was attached. In order to solve his question, it occurred to me, it might be best to define the word “worry” before proceeding onward trying to dig myself out of the hole of my many shortcomings.
Generally speaking, “worrying is the act of allowing your mind to dwell on unpleasant events or situations,” stated Gary Zimak, EWTN guest and host. “A quick internet search will result in many definitions, but they all contain a similar theme. Unlike fear (which is an emotion), worrying is a conscious action. Although it may not feel like it, one can choose not to worry.”
Many of us who call ourselves Christians often will open our Bibles and search the Scriptures to see if God or Jesus Christ leads us down a path recommending us to go a certain direction pertaining to what I like to call “human acts.” Following that same line of thought, “What did Jesus say about worry?” In the Sermon on the Mount, He instructs us to refrain from worrying about our life, what we eat/drink, about our body and what we will wear (Matthew 6: 27). He also asks if worrying can add a single moment to our life span (Matthew 6:27). After pointing out that our Heavenly Father provides for the birds and clothes the grass of the field, Jesus ends with the words, “Do not worry about tomorrow” (Matthew 6: 34). Sin or no sin, His message is crystal clear. “Worrying is not a good use of our time.”
Jumping back to the last paragraph, quoting Scripture from Matthew, the message is clear. Our Lord really cares for us. A matter of fact, Jesus loves us. He became man to suffer, die, and rise from the dead so that we could be redeemed. In the pages of the Bible, He repeatedly expresses His love for all. Even if we ignore His words, it would be a major stretch to look at his actions and conclude that He doesn’t love us. If that’s the case, why would someone who loves us that much lie to us about worrying? Furthermore, how do you think it makes Him feel when we don’t trust Him and continue to worry about our lives and what might happen in the future?
The big question remains. “How can I stop worrying?” What one first must determine is whether one is confronted with fear or worry. First, consider they are two different things. One is involuntary and the other is voluntary. “I can’t stop myself from feeling afraid, but I can stop myself from worrying. When I am afraid, I have two choices. I can choose to worry, or I can choose to do something productive, such as praying or reading the Bible. When I am doing one of these God-centered activities, I am not worrying. Think about it. This is a point that gets missed by most people who struggle with anxiety. The Lord knows we can’t control our feelings, but He expects us to do our best to control actions. If one is so overcome with anxiety, that one can’t think straight, it is recommended that one resort to familiar prayers, state repeatedly, slowly, “Jesus, I trust in you,” or reading the Bible.
“Could worrying be sinful?” Zimak posed the question. “Excessive worrying typically results from a lack of trust in God’s providence. Once one accepts that fact, it becomes easier to manage. Keep in mind, however, that breaking free from worry is a process. One will slip up and begin to worry from time to time, but keep trying,” he said. “That will make Jesus very happy!” That should be our goal!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.