The Ligonier Valley is quite a place.
It’s about as historical a place as we have within the Alleghenies. There were natives here long before Europeans. “Loyalhanna” is an Anglicized Delaware-Indian phrase meaning “Middle Creek” and the site of what is now Ligonier was a native community in the early 18th century.
In 1758 the “Post at Loyal Hanna” became a key fortification facilitating Gen. John Forbes’ successful campaign to seize French Fort Duquesne and secure British control of the Forks of the Ohio. A dramatic battle between British and French forces took place at Loyal Hanna on Oct. 12, 1758.
Nestled between the Laurel and Chestnut ridges, the Ligonier Valley’s narrow rolling highlands remained a dangerous place for settlers until after the Revolutionary War. The community of Ligonier was founded in the second decade of the 19th century after traffic started to pick up along the old Forbes Road.
Sizable farms were established to take advantage of the fertile highlands and the valley’s natural beauty drew wealthy Pittsburgh families, including the Mellons, who established a 12,000-acre club called Rolling Rock. Decades of Pittsburgh connections have provided Ligonier with a classy, destination look and feel that makes it unique within the region.
These connections also have supported a healthy business district with a variety of specialty shops, restaurants and taverns. Ligonier’s community center is the Diamond, a recently redone community park with a white gazebo, brick walkways and landscaped grounds.
The community also punches above its weight with events, hosting the annual Fort Ligonier Days (this weekend, FortLigonierDays.com), an ice festival in late January, an Antiques on the Diamond show in the summer and a variety of open houses and other special events that support local businesses and keep Ligonier lively.
Frankly, I thought I had a good handle on Ligonier and its annual offerings.
That is, until an email exchange about bicycles earlier this year with Tara Ewanits, managing editor of the Latrobe Bulletin.
Tara casually mentioned that she got a bike so she could dress like a witch and ride it in an October event. Wait, Tara, a witch? On a bicycle?
“Yes, I’m part of the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade every October,” Tara replied. “The best event in Ligonier!”
Readers in the Ligonier area probably are familiar with this, but for the benefit of the rest of us, this is a “ladies only” day-out type of event that was founded in 2016 by about a dozen friends who decided to dress up as witches and ride their bikes to bars around Ligonier to support a friend who rescued homeless animals.
Over the past six years this event has evolved and exploded. About 1,200 women participate annually in what has become “the original biking, dancing, bar-hopping, shopping, bus riding witches’ group and day,” according to the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade Facebook page.
All dress in their own, highly stylized witch costumes. If they have a bike (many don’t), those get decorated, too. There are opening and closing ceremonies, a grand entrance, and choreographed dance routines.
They spend the day shopping the stores and eating in the restaurants. Some drink, others don’t. As one put it, what it’s about is “sisterhood.” Now it is a ticketed event and the money raised goes to local animal rescue services.
The Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 actively participates, leading the grand entrance with an antique fire engine, bringing in a caterer, serving adult beverages, and providing a DJ and dance floor.
The main event is Oct. 23 this year. Advance ticket sales are closed, but those interested can purchase tickets with cash on the day of the event. For more information, visit the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade on Facebook.
War. Wealth. Witches. The Ligonier Valley is quite a place.
