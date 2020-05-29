It was one of the first genuinely nice days of May, sunny with cirrus accents, warm; and it was a Saturday. Getting out the lawnmower, I started to cut along the sidewalk in the side yard then paused and really looked around.
Some would describe my yard as rather weedy. I prefer to think of it as organic. Over the past 35 years, no lawn treatments have ever been applied. It gets cut and occasionally raked. That’s it.
For me to suggest that this reflects an environmental ethic would be a lie. Laziness and cheapness come closer to the truth.
But the result is the same: Rather than being a lush carpet of monocultural grass, my lawn is biodiverse. On this sunny May Saturday, that fact was on display rather impressively.
Small, brightly colored wildflowers spread across the side yard. Most were reddish-blue, but a number of others were bright yellow or white, and they were differently shaped and sized.
With curiosity suddenly stirred, I shut the mower off, went inside and grabbed my wildflower guide book. For the next 45 minutes I embarked upon a wildflower tour of my yard and identified no less than a dozen species.
The brightest and showiest was the Bulbous Buttercup, a familiar and delightful golden-yellow blossom about an inch wide that is common in lawns, according to my Audubon field guide. Beautiful but somewhat poisonous, they can give an unpleasant taste to milk if eaten by dairy cattle — which is not a problem in my yard.
One of the prettiest blossoms was tiny — only a quarter-inch across — light blue with golden accents. This was a True Forget-me-not, a species that likes wet areas, which makes sense, because I found it in a section of my yard that is lower and holds moisture longer.
Interestingly, the Audubon guide says the name “forget-me-not” comes from the fact that in bud, the coiled flower resembles a scorpion — which, again, is not a problem in my yard.
I found Indian Strawberry on the other side of the house: inch-wide, five-petaled yellow blossoms nestled in leafy pockets (called “bracts”) at the top of a single stem. After pollination, these turn into strawberry-appearing fruit that are tasteless, something I have noticed later in the growing season.
Not a politically incorrect name, by the way, Indian Strawberries originated in India. My Audubon guide says they commonly are found in “waste places, disturbed areas” — which suggests a problem in my yard.
Most commonly found during my brief tour were violets — the purplish-blue Common Blue Violet, the much smaller Long-spurred Violet with its two antennae-like stamen and the delicate little horn-shaped Dog Violets.
One of the challenges in identifying wildflowers in a yard is that one is seeing them freshly sprouted — in their infancy. Hints of what they would become can be subtle — such as clusters being detected from two small blossoms emerging from one stem.
Back in the moist section of my backyard, little whitish blossoms eluded identification for a while. They have striking blue highlights on a distinctive, four-petal pattern and are only about one-sixth of an inch in size. When I realized they would grow into clusters, I was able to identify them as Thyme-leaved Speedwell.
The challenge of identification makes wildflower hunts interesting. Some are easy to identify, others less so. When the description of a flower, its physical characteristics, its stem structure, leaf features, habitat and season all match what you are seeing, there’s a feeling of satisfaction.
Although there were a couple of other flowers I couldn’t identify, my time was enjoyably spent, sitting in the grass on a comfortable May day, appreciating the simple beauty of these yard plants.
Since we’re spending more time at home these days, examine your yard and its biodiversity. You may be surprised by the beauty of your weeds.
