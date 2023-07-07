Although the summer of 2023 barely has begun, we may already know what it will be remembered for: dense, acrid, sickening smog.
During several recent days the Alleghenies’ air quality took on characteristics almost unknown here. Visibility was reduced to hundreds of feet while air-quality readings ranged from unhealthy (red) to very unhealthy (purple) – some of the worst reported anywhere in the world during that period.
Everyone was urged to remain inside as much as possible. Those who ventured out flirted with respiratory problems, coughing and headaches.
The combination of Canadian forest fires and stagnant weather patterns were blamed, with experts cautioning that these conditions could return periodically this summer. The forest fires, we’re told, are natural. The weather patterns are not.
Located in remote, rugged boreal forest areas, these Canadian fires are extremely difficult – if not impossible – to control and happen every year there. Boreal forests rim the world in subarctic climates and actually depend upon fire to thrive; the burning removes choking ground cover and encourages reseeding, helping to rejuvenate the forest.
But while fire is a natural part of life there, climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of the fires by drying out the forests with higher temperatures. Meteorologists are suspecting that climate change also may be contributing to the stagnant weather patterns that are sending the smoke south.
This kind of intense, unhealthy smog certainly is not something we are used to – today. But it wouldn’t have been unfamiliar to our ancestors a century ago.
In the 19th and first-half of the 20th centuries, though, smog wasn’t caused by distant wildfires and climate change. Industrialization and uncontrolled pollution were the principal culprits.
For much of that period, coal was burned to power factories and trains, create coke, heat homes and, somewhat later, to generate electricity. Mills released all sorts of chemical byproducts into the air as a result of manufacturing processes.
Fine dust from blast furnaces, locomotives and coal-processing plants traveled through the air, permeated buildings and settled on everything from window sills and vehicles to laundry. And our ancestors breathed all of it in daily.
Public health studies have documented a long list of health issues that people endured as a result. People with respiratory issues, including asthma, COPD, allergies and lung cancers suffered the most; children, both unborn and born, also were disproportionately affected.
Communities had historic smog incidents at one time or another, when weather conditions made consistently bad situations worse. Perhaps the most-notorious was the 1948 incident in the Monongahela River town of Donora, 24 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
On Oct. 27 of that year a temperature inversion trapped pollutants, issued by a local zinc plant and a wire mill, in a ground-hugging band of cool air where it remained for five days. By Oct. 31, seven people had died and roughly half of Donora’s 14,000 residents had been sickened.
Within a month, the death toll had reached 50. Donora’s mortality rates remained significantly higher than nearby communities for the next 10 years. The incident was credited with galvanizing Congress to pass the first federal law regarding air pollution, the Air Pollution Control Act of 1955.
While the improvement of air quality remains a work in progress, the quality of air within the Alleghenies has been much better over the recent decades – even if much of it is due to deindustrialization here. So it is somewhat ironic that smog is returning – but as a result of natural rather than human-made causes.
Watching some people outside cutting grass or chatting as usual, while the air was at its worst, had me considering all of this. Perhaps we are taking our good air for granted and forgetting the harm that “seriously unhealthy” air can cause.
If this smoky summer continues, it may be time to find our old COVID masks.
