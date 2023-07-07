Although the summer of 2023 barely has begun, we may already know what it will be remembered for: dense, acrid, sickening smog.

During several recent days the Alleghenies’ air quality took on characteristics almost unknown here. Visibility was reduced to hundreds of feet while air-quality readings ranged from unhealthy (red) to very unhealthy (purple) – some of the worst reported anywhere in the world during that period.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com. ©2022 Hurst Media Works

