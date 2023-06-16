Back in my high-school days, few subjects were dreaded more than civics. Most students considered it the most boring class – more so, even, than its curriculum cousin, history.

Why learn about the rights and responsibilities of American citizens, when we couldn’t vote (back in the day when the voting age was 21)? And although this was in the 1960s, teachers were conducting the classes as if it was still the 1950s.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.