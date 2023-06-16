Back in my high-school days, few subjects were dreaded more than civics. Most students considered it the most boring class – more so, even, than its curriculum cousin, history.
Why learn about the rights and responsibilities of American citizens, when we couldn’t vote (back in the day when the voting age was 21)? And although this was in the 1960s, teachers were conducting the classes as if it was still the 1950s.
Yet the times were indeed changing. “Civil” was becoming less focused upon politeness and increasingly applied to personal and group rights. African Americans were marching; labor unions were striking; college and university students were protesting; women were speaking out.
Over the decades since, a steady stream of the marginalized have entered the civics’ discourse: the economically disadvantaged, immigrants, American Indians, the disabled, lesbians, gays, and an assortment of others adding their letters and clout to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Social issues emerged proportionately: racism, war and peace, gender equality, abortion, workplace safety, prosperity, freedom of religion, equity, sexual orientation and gender identity among them.
The resulting tribalism has broken our institutions and shredded the principles once taught in those civics classes so long ago: Bipartisan action within our federal and state Legislatures has become rare; executive branches overreach; judiciaries have been politicized; extremists control the political parties, and candidates campaign upon their opponents’ flaws rather than their own qualifications.
Civics today certainly aren’t civil, but neither are they boring.
Which makes the Senator John Heinz History Center’s recently announced “Civics Season Photo Contest” rather attention grabbing. Heinz is inviting high school and undergraduate students to submit photos that somehow capture “civics.”
How civics gets defined is left to the photographer. Images can relate to civic participation or civic mindedness; they can celebrate how we live in our democratic systems, raise questions about those systems or respond to them.
There are some rules, however. Photographs must be taken within the 26 counties that comprise western Pennsylvania, according to the Heinz History Center. Within our region, that includes every county with the exception of Huntingdon.
Contestants don’t have to live within those counties, however, so anyone can participate as long as they are willing to travel into one of the listed counties. The other principal rule is that the photos must be taken during what Heinz calls “Civic Season,” which runs from Juneteenth through the Fourth of July.
Students will compete within their own age groups. There will be prizes for both finalists and winners in each age group. Their work (if desired) will be displayed on Heinz History Center social media sites.
For more information and/or to register for the contest, go to HeinzHistoryCenter.org and put “Civics Season” into the search field on the home page.
This contest should encourage students to be thoughtful about civics; to step back from the bombast for a bit and think about how we govern ourselves and order our lives here in the United States of America.
Our systems of governance today don’t serve the best interests of a vast majority of us, whatever our tribe or how we identify. Only a relative handful of people benefit from the current systems – primarily politicians and special-interest group leaders, who reap rewards of money, fame and power by fanning flames of ideology and divisiveness.
It’s not a pretty picture but should make for fascinating photography.
It’s my hope that “Civic Season” will catch on and become an annual time when we all become more thoughtful about our civil government at all levels, consider what’s working, what isn’t and our rights and duties as Americans.
Taking a step back and engaging in “the science of civil government” (American Heritage Dictionary definition) could benefit all of us. Given the direction in which we’re heading, perhaps our American way of life depends upon it.
Considered from that perspective, the once-scorned subject of civics should command our attention.
