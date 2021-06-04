A sunny, puffy sky arched over the mother and daughter solemnly walking the red, white and blue floral wreath to the circle of veterans’ markers in the middle of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy.
Mother was dressed in a subdued bonnet and high-waisted, full-length dress; her daughter much the same but sported a flat-brimmed straw boater, trimmed with ribbon. With careful dignity they placed the memorial wreath as a crowd of about 75 people stood in reverent silence.
This was Memorial Day 2021, but could have been Decoration Day 1870, given the reenactors’ dress and the location. For Sandy Vale was where many of Johnstown’s military veterans were interred, and the graves of dozens of Civil War fallen would have been lovingly-tended after General John A. Logan issued General Order No. 11 on May 5, 1868:
“Let us, then, at the time appointed gather around their sacred remains and garland the passionless mounds above them with the choicest flowers of spring-time.”
And Americans have done so ever since. Decoration Day became Memorial Day in 1950, broadening the observance to include the fallen of all American conflicts. Then, in 1970, the date was changed from May 30 to the last Monday in May each year.
But the basic purpose steadfastly has remained: To honor all of the military personnel who died while fighting to protect this nation and our freedoms.
Each year we are to remember their sacrifices and, in so-doing, refresh our appreciation for our American way of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
But our American way of life appears to be crumbling. Looking back over the past year, we have been in the midst of another civil conflict. Rather than a war between the states, though, this confrontation is between self-interests masquerading as “rights.”
As a result, people do not feel free, equal or secure. The liberties for which our service people sacrificed their lives are under assault. Even our basic right to life suddenly seems conditional.
Probably everyone would agree with these statements. As soon as we begin to get more specific about the who’s and why’s of these statements, agreement vanishes.
For the moment, while we consider Memorial Day, we should stay at this level, agree that our American way of life is threatened, and resolve to do what we personally can to ease the threat. We owe that to those who came before us and died in battle instead of us.
Including all of our nation’s wars and armed conflicts, more than 666,000 men and women have died in combat defending this country. Counting the wounded and noncombat deaths, we’re talking about total casualties exceeding 2.8 million people.
These lives were black and white and brown and yellow, rich and poor, city dwellers and country folk, Democrats and Republicans, religious and nonreligious, indigenous and immigrants, straight and LGBTQIA+. Undoubtedly you can name a fallen serviceperson, for they were members of our communities, acquaintances, friends, perhaps even our families.
Every one of them answered the call to duty. They all sacrificed. An estimated 1.3 million sacrificed their lives.
For what? So that we could become a deeply divided people growing increasingly incapable of governing ourselves, communicating with each other meaningfully, responding to our challenges effectively or caring for our most-vulnerable?
We’ve certainly been better than that in the past and need to find ways to be better again in the future. History tells us this can happen.
Remember that when Decoration Day first was established in 1868, we were both a conquering and conquered nation. The United States of America went on to become a model of representative democracy and the world’s top economic power.
However, the Decoration Day General Order reminds us that sacrifice is “the cost of a free and undivided republic” Military personnel demonstrate their willingness to sacrifice their lives every day.
All we are called upon to sacrifice is some self-interest.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
