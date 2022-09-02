While not a fan of big cities, I love Pittsburgh. Moderately sized and familiar with a historic arc I understand, Pittsburgh feels like a large version of Johnstown, but offers many amenities my community lacks.

Speaking as a cultural-venue developer and administrator of an arts organization, I find Pittsburgh to be an inspiration and a guide. The city is rich in cultural assets and supports those assets in ways that enable them to thrive.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

