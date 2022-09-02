While not a fan of big cities, I love Pittsburgh. Moderately sized and familiar with a historic arc I understand, Pittsburgh feels like a large version of Johnstown, but offers many amenities my community lacks.
Speaking as a cultural-venue developer and administrator of an arts organization, I find Pittsburgh to be an inspiration and a guide. The city is rich in cultural assets and supports those assets in ways that enable them to thrive.
Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape is populated rather thickly by museums, fine arts and performing arts organizations; theatres and theatre companies, orchestras, choral ensembles, fine-art galleries and studios. A few – the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Senator John Heinz Historic Center, The Andy Warhol Museum among them – have a national presence.
Clearly the Pittsburgh-region’s population base and demographics help to sustain this wealth of cultural resources. But Pittsburgh also provides a support system, enabling these organizations to maintain the staff and capacity necessary to produce creative programming.
Out here in the hinterlands, such support is hard to come by. Within the Alleghenies’ smaller communities, few arts and cultural organizations thrive. Most struggle just to survive – or settle into a mode of operation where they stick with a proven programmatic formula – the result of which is an underperforming arts scene.
Arts and cultural organizations within Pittsburgh have at least two sources of support that their counterparts elsewhere often lack: general and operating support grants from well-heeled Pittsburgh-based foundations and a deep reservoir of operating, capital and programmatic support from the Allegheny Regional Asset District – more popularly known as RAD.
By law, Allegheny County is permitted to charge a local sales tax of 1% in addition to the 6% sales and use tax that is levied everywhere else (Philadelphia can tax an additional 2%). Half of the revenue generated by the extra 1% tax goes to the Allegheny Regional Asset District.
The RAD then grants this money to more than 100 organizations, considered “regional assets” that enhance vitality and livability. These assets include libraries, parks and trails, regional attractions, sports, civic facilities, public transit – and arts and cultural organizations.
Visit RadWorksHere.org and read about the results. Look up the dozens of organizations receiving support, read about their missions, and see what they’ve received from RAD over the past 28 years.
Two messages should come across with clarity and volume: Organizations that enhance livability and vitality are important, and these organizations need operating support to effectively execute their missions.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is considered one of the nation’s finest orchestras. Think ticket revenue is enough to maintain that level of artistry? Think again. RAD provided the Pittsburgh Symphony with $1.7 million this year.
The Senator John Heinz History Center is affiliated with The Smithsonian Institution. But it needs support as well and received $648,000 of it from RAD this year.
This is an excellent time to experience the range of arts and cultural institutions of Pittsburgh – and to appreciate how the Allegheny Regional Asset District supports them. From Sept. 9 through Oct. 16, RADical Days 2022 will offer more than 75 free events through 60 organizations supported by RAD.
On Sept. 10, for example, Heinz History Center will be offering free admission to all of its exhibitions.
The following day, Sept. 11, Fort Pitt Museum will be doing the same thing.
Complimentary concerts, theatrical performances, special tours, special programming and opening events are on the schedule.
Visit the RAD website for more information and a complete schedule of events.
Seize these opportunities to experience the Pittsburgh arts and cultural scene. Then while driving home, think about how arts and cultural organizations in your community could benefit from some sort of systemic support – and how the community’s vitality and livability would be enhanced.
It’s time to get creative and find ways to enable our arts and cultural organizations to go beyond survive to thrive.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.