The night of Sept. 8-9, millions of travelers went through our region – and that was just an early wave; 30- to 40-times that number are still to come.
The annual avian fall migration is underway, one of Nature’s great productions. Too bad it’s such a challenging show to see because it takes place largely at night, hundreds – even thousands – of feet above the Alleghenies.
Challenging doesn’t mean impossible, though; especially now that a consortium of researchers at Cornell University, Colorado State University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed BirdCast.
BirdCast is an online tool that enables people to get a sense of bird migration through radar-based measurements of numbers, directions, speeds and altitudes of migrating birds. Users can see estimates of how many birds flew over a specific county on the dates of their choice.
At night, users can watch live, near-real-time data. Daily data is easily retrievable and comparisons can be made with historical data dating back to 2013.
While radar can’t identify specific types of birds, BirdCast couples the data with lists of the birds most likely to be traveling through that county on that date. Links to eBird (ebird.org) can provide the curious with descriptions of the birds, where they breed and where they winter.
Visit BirdCast.info and find results that are quite interesting.
Within our region, more birds fly over Bedford and Somerset counties than any others in the area. According to historical data, an estimated 80 million birds will cross those two counties this fall.
While historical data reveals general patterns, birds fly on schedules known only to them, affected by weather, where they are coming from, where they are heading, and opportunities for them to land. Peaks rise and fall from day to day.
The region’s largest wave to date came overnight on Sept. 8 and 9. An estimated 2.6 million birds crossed Huntingdon County that night. At 12:20 a.m. on the 9th, there were 578,000 birds above the county, flying 24 miles per hour southwesterly at an altitude of 1,300 feet.
Currently a lot of shore birds, warblers and colorfully named avians such as Indigo Buntings, Eastern Wood-Pewees, Eastern Phoebes, Blue-gray Gnat Catchers, Yellow Throats, Rose-breasted Grosbeaks, Yellow-billed Cuckoos and Scarlet Tanagers are moving through. Most of these birds will winter in the Caribbean or South America.
The Whimbrel, a shore bird that breeds in the Arctic tundra, flies all the way to Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of South America – by way of Somerset County.
Of course BirdCast is largely a data-driven experience. If you want one that’s more tangible and visual, visit the Allegheny Front Hawkwatch.
For 25 years the Allegheny Plateau Audubon Society has operated a site atop the Allegheny Front near Central City for monitoring raptor migrations. Offering a panoramic view of Bedford and surrounding counties, the front also forms a north-south corridor for raptor migration – and a front-row seat for counters and interested visitors.
The site was opened for the fall migration on Aug. 15 and will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting) through early December. Visitors are welcome but encouraged to visit AlleghenyPlateauAudubon.org for directions and tips on how to enjoy the experience.
Experienced bird counters are present daily and tabulate the results that are fed to several databases, including Hawkcount.org, where the Allegheny Front’s activity can be tracked.
As of Sept. 11, there had been 773 sightings. Broad-winged Hawks have predominated, with 445 counted. Significantly, 128 Bald Eagles had been counted, including 106 in September – which already exceeded every Bald Eagle count over past Septembers except for 2018 and 2019 – and the month isn’t even half over.
Whether you want to experience bird migrations in front of your computer or rough it at the Allegheny Front, both are ways to gain greater appreciation of one of Nature’s most-impressive annual phenomenons — occurring right above our heads.
