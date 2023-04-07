It’s been close to 20 years since the 250th-anniversary commemorations of the French and Indian War reminded us of some of our region’s historic roots.

Even the commemorations were exciting! The Heinz History Center produced a major exhibition titled “Clash of Empires” that you can still see. The Fort Pitt and Fort Ligonier museums expanded and improved their exhibits, special history and guidebooks were published, there were special reenactment events and programming, and a documentary, “The War That Made America,” aired nationwide on PBS.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.