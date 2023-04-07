It’s been close to 20 years since the 250th-anniversary commemorations of the French and Indian War reminded us of some of our region’s historic roots.
Even the commemorations were exciting! The Heinz History Center produced a major exhibition titled “Clash of Empires” that you can still see. The Fort Pitt and Fort Ligonier museums expanded and improved their exhibits, special history and guidebooks were published, there were special reenactment events and programming, and a documentary, “The War That Made America,” aired nationwide on PBS.
However, once we’d commemorated Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock’s chaotic defeat on the banks of the Monongahela in 1755, and Brig. Gen. John Forbes’ successful campaign to seize the Forks of the Ohio from the French in 1758, the commemorations moved on to more northern campaigns – and we moved on with our lives.
Except for a group in Butler, that is. They had a story to tell that had been somewhat overlooked, during the 250th commemorations, and formed a nonprofit organization, Washington’s Trail 1753, to tell it with a goal of boosting local tourism.
“Washington,” of course, refers to our nation’s first president, who was here for every significant action during our region’s involvement in the French and Indian War:
As a young major, commanding a Virginia militia company, George Washington started the war with an ambush of the French at Jumonville Glen near Uniontown and suffered a resultant, humiliating defeat at Fort Necessity near Farmington. He survived the disastrous Battle of the Monongahela where 63 British officers died including Braddock and had another close call breaking up a friendly fire incident near Fort Ligonier, during the Forbes campaign.
Although still young, Washington already was an old hand at escaping death. For in 1753 at the fresh age of 21, with the ink barely dry on his military commission, Washington was dispatched by Virginia Gov. Robert Dinwiddie on a diplomatic mission that almost killed him at least twice.
On his way back from delivering the British demand that the French vacate the upper Ohio valley, one of Washington’s native guides – secretly allied with the French – abruptly turned and fired at him from close range but missed. A couple of days later, Washington and Christopher Gist attempted to navigate the icy waters of the Allegheny River on a crudely made log raft; Washington fell in and had to be pulled back onto the raft by Gist.
Washington survived those close calls and somehow avoided the more general – but very real – hazards of exposure to wet and freezing conditions and the inherent dangers of traveling across the rugged landscape within the Allegheny Mountains during the fall and winter of 1753-54.
That was George Washington’s trail in 1753 – a story full of as much action and intrigue as any of his ensuing adventures in the Alleghenies over the next several years. Enabling people to experience both his trip and the attractions and amenities along the same routes today are the mission of Washington’s Trail 1753.
On its website, WashingtonsTrail.org, you can read some general and related histories, and download brochures with historical timelines, detailed driving directions to follow Washington’s route, and information about area attractions and amenities.
Annually there’s a summit that features experts speaking upon some aspect of Washington’s experiences. The 2023 Summit, “George Washington’s Travel Guide to Frontier Forts,” is scheduled for April 20 at the Butler County Country Club.
This daylong event will draw speakers talking about forts Cumberland, Necessity, Ligonier, Pitt, Machault/Venango and LeBoeuf. For more information, visit WashingtonsTrail.org and click on News & Events.
It’s worthwhile to remember, once in a while, that there was a time when the Alleghenies were center stage in a world war. Where struggles were taking place and leaders were being molded that would result in the birth of our nation.
Make some time for Washington’s Trail. You will be fascinated by where it leads.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.