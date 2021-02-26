After a year of the stuff, it’s getting harder to generate much excitement for virtual events. We’ve all done those. Repeatedly.
But while headway is being made, while COVID numbers are dropping and vaccine numbers are increasing, we’re still not to a place where people can gather in any significant numbers safely.
At least spring truly is just around the corner — only three weeks away — which will encourage all of us (not just the snow crowd) to get outdoors. And as we get closer to milder weather, all of us will begin to consider what to do outdoors when we can get there.
Keeping those two observations — that we still have to live virtually but are approaching spring — squarely in mind, various organizations are using the resources of the Internet to educate and spur interest in what’s going on outdoors around the Alleghenies.
The current best example is the NatureWorks Environmental Expo, which will take place online this year. The live event is scheduled on Facebook from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
If you are not from the Johnstown area, you may not be familiar with this annual expo, which typically is held on the first Saturday each March at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center/Arts on Third Avenue campus in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
Now in its fifth year, the event typically gathers a couple dozen outdoor-oriented agencies and organizations, who set up displays on tables and talk about their passions, which can range from flyfishing to pollution remediation to mountain biking. This year, groups will present programs back-to-back live on the Bottle Works’ Facebook page.
Scheduled programs will include presentations by Mountain Laurel Trout Unlimited, Allegheny Plateau Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Cambria County Conservation District and Stonycreek Conemaugh River Improvement Project. Some of the topics will include coldwater aquatic life, fly-tying, characteristics of various fish, vernal pools and amphibian migrations, and properties of water.
Other educational videos will cover the Allegheny Ridge, boating on area waterways, downhill mountain biking on Johnstown’s Incline hillside, Master Gardeners and Penguin Court — part of a 1,000-acre preserve near Laughlintown once owned by Richard M. Scaife, now owned and operated by the Brandywine Conservancy.
Premiering on March 6 in conjunction with NatureWorks is a new wildlife art exhibit by Kimberly Williams titled “All Creatures Great and Small.” You can see her artwork in person at the Art Works building or online at BottleWorks.org.
The same website will offer the NatureWorks presentations after March 6, which certainly is one of the attributes of digital events — they can be posted online and viewed at your convenience after the event has taken place.
An excellent example of that is the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s 2021 Virtual Fisheries Summit, which originally took place on Feb. 20. But if you had other things to do that day and still want to learn about — oh, let’s say “esocids” — you can go to the PFBC’s Facebook page and watch the presentation.
Esocids, by the way, are the biological family of fish that includes muskies, pikes and pickerels, the apex predators in Pennsylvania’s waterways. Not surprisingly, with one exception all of these PFBC presentations focus upon various types of game fish; the one exception is a presentation on aquatic invasive species.
Whether we’re talking about NatureWorks, the PFBC or some other group that’s out there producing virtual expos and outdoor shows these days (in place of those that normally would have taken place at the various exposition and convention centers at this time of year), this is a great way to get ready for the growing season ahead and open yourself to new possibilities.
After a year that turned real life digital, these presentations and programs may motivate you to turn virtual events into real-life pursuits.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
