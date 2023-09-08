As my eyes adjusted to the subdued light inside the tree line, my ears focused upon the soft murmur of the little run flowing through the shaded hollow.
A small stand of sturdy hemlock trees stood on both banks. Gentle breezes stirred golden-green crowns of adjacent hardwoods and shifted the scattered patches of sunlight on the forest floor.
God’s presence is tangible in such a place, which partially explained why a handful of people from my church had gathered here on this Sunday afternoon. More specifically, “here” was the Gallitzin State Forest near Ogletown on the summit of the Allegheny Front.
Our hike this day was along the two-tracked Old Buffalo Road, so-named because buffalo once were kept in fenced-in areas along this road by the landowners. The path was wide and easy, almost level, enabling frequent conversations within the group.
The following Sunday, my wife and I hiked the Clark’s Run Trail, again in the Gallitzin State Forest but about 20 miles in the opposite direction from Ogletown. Our hiking experience was opposite as well, for while Old Buffalo Road is an easy trail, the Clark’s Run Trail is not.
Clark’s Run is a beautiful, vigorous waterway that cascades down a steep hollow on the northern side of the Conemaugh Gap. The trail takes the hiker up more than 500 feet of elevation within a distance of about a mile. The footpath is narrow, rocky and rooted in spots, scratched into the hillside often with sharp drop-offs inches away.
There are hundreds of foot trails within a half-hour driving radius of Johnstown, ranging from easy to challenging. While all can be done with day hikes, the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail also draws backpackers ready to tackle its 70 miles from end to end as an extended outing.
Which at least partially explains why the Keystone Trails Association is staging its first “Hike Fest” in Johnstown, Oct. 20-22. Hike Fest is designed to attract hiking enthusiasts from across Pennsylvania for a weekend of presentations, KTA organizational events and guided hikes.
Described as the KTA’s “first community-centered outdoor recreation experience,” the weekend also is structured so hikers can enjoy other Johnstown amenities – its cultural attractions, entertainment venues and arts centers – after they come off the trail.
Local partners working with the KTA on the event include the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, which owns and maintains several rail trails; the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails, which offers a network of rustic trails right within the metro area, and the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area, which has a network of trails around Quemahoning Lake.
Guided hikes and excursions include the Jim Mayer Riverswalk and Path of the Flood, both multi-use trails; four outings on or near the John P. Saylor Trail, and another on the Lost Turkey Trail (all near Ogletown); two of the Lorain/Stonycreek Trails; state park hikes at Blue Knob, Prince Gallitzin and Yellow Creek; at least one hike at the Que Family Rec Area, and, of course, a couple of options on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.
There also are options for a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial, a kayak outing at the Que, a morning workout on the Inclined Plane Trails, a bicycle ride on the Ghost Town Trail, a trail run and an introduction to geocaching.
One benefit for the hosts: The KTA is offering Johnstown area residents the opportunity to participate with a “Free Hike Friday for Johnstown Residents” option.
All registrants have options to sign up for the full weekend or to select individual days and programming as desired.
Considering all of these options, it’s easy to understand why Johnstown was selected for this inaugural Hike Fest.
For those of us fortunate enough to live around here, every day can be a hike fest.
* * *
For more information or to register, visit kta-hike.org, click on Events then on Fall Hike Fest 2023.
