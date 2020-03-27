Never have I felt sorrier for cities. Their population densities, their scale, their residents’ ingrained gregariousness and their reliance on public transportation combine to create dangerous breeding conditions for COVID-19.
Now stay-at-home directives are denying city residents’ usual opportunities to enjoy city amenities. And it is becoming increasingly difficult for city dwellers to simply get outside and practice safe distancing in their parks.
Here within the Alleghenies, COVID-19 also is spreading rapidly. While some regional counties remain free of the disease as I write these words, by the time you read them it’s a virtual certainty that your county will have confirmed cases.
But the need to stay at home has a less-oppressive feel for many of us here. Compared to most city dwellers’, our homes tend to be more spacious and spaced out. And we easily can access an abundance of parks and trails where we can exercise and relax, where social distancing is no problem at all.
The first Sunday afternoon of Pennsylvania’s shut-down was bright and blue, cool but not cold. Since it was too cool for my wife and I to ride our bicycles (we’re warm-weather cyclists), we went for a walk instead on the lower section of the Path of the Flood.
Given the beauty of the day and the situation we all face, I expected others to be out enjoying the weekend afternoon. Only one other vehicle was parked in the small trailhead lot, however.
Early spring is a special time to be out in the woods. Because the landscape is still brown and barren of foliage, it’s at its most revealing.
The steep Little Conemaugh River valley was fully visible, and I explained to my wife how the Cambria and Bethlehem steel companies lined the Little Conemaugh’s banks with a dumped, whitish waste known as slag that now is being reclaimed for industrial use. We marveled at a shaggy barked hickory tree that had grown 40 feet tall, despite being perched atop a large chunk of unearthed bedrock.
Scattered across the steep hillside above us were bright green splashes of moss. Here and there we spotted small patches of little yellow coltsfoot.
As for encountering others, in one spot we passed by a father and his young son on bicycles; in another, two men walked past us with their small dogs; that was it. All offered cheery hellos.
As we struggle with the fears and restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, outdoor recreation is becoming vital. The exercise strengthens our immune systems. Nature nurtures our spirits.
If you haven’t spent much time on regional trails before, now is the time to try them. Our rail-trails range from the Great Allegheny Passage (GapTrail.org) and Trans Allegheny Trails (TransAlleghenyTrails.com) to the Armstrong (Armstrongtrails.org) and Sheepskin (SheepSkinTrail.org) trails.
Rail trails are a great way to get started, whether walking or bicycling, because they are smooth, relatively level and accessible for nearly everyone. They also are wide enough to easily maintain the 6 feet of separation required these days.
If you want to ramp up to hiking more rigorous trails, plug “Forbes State Forest” into your favorite search engine. You’ll learn about 250 miles-worth of trails and roads suitable for hiking.
Or try some new trails by visiting TrailLink.com. Hosted by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, TrailLink.com is a robust search engine that provides all of the information you’ll need.
Just some reminders, though: We’re talking day trips only. Lodging places are closed to travelers. Your after-outing meal will have to be take-out.
And you will want to maintain good preventive practices, including social distancing and frequent hand-washing when possible.
But this wealth of outdoor resources will help us to endure the COVID-19 crisis — and is something we should share with our Pittsburgh neighbors. Allegheny County’s parks probably are getting crowded.
We’re all in this together. And city dwellers really need the outdoors right now.
