This column’s going to be a stretch. Then again, so have the past eight months.
Just as we are thinking differently than we were last January, and finding ourselves doing things that we couldn’t have imagined doing at the beginning of 2020, so we need to think differently about how to approach the next several months and consider activities that we couldn’t have imagined doing in the past.
The Norwegians have a tongue-twisting name for what I have in mind: friluftsliv. My understanding is that the name draws upon three Norwegian words for “free,” “air” and “life.”
That translates into living a lifestyle committed to getting outdoors no matter what the weather conditions are. If that sounds nonsensical, consider that roughly half of Norway is within Arctic Circle, yet a United Nation’s study ranked the country as the fifth happiest place in the world.
Given that our nation is probably among the unhappiest places in the world — especially these days — my suggestion is that we give this tongue-twisting lifestyle a try this fall and winter for the sake of both our physical and mental health.
The pandemic already has put many of us on the right path. During the spring and summer, record numbers of us have been outdoors walking, hiking, biking, boating and camping as we embrace ways to escape masks, the coronavirus, politics and an endlessly negative news cycle.
But we’re within the final weeks of what most of us consider the outdoor season. Once the leaves and temperatures drop, many people start to think about hunkering down.
But sheltering in place is never pleasant — especially this year. Living freely outside — to borrow on the Norse concepts — will be a positive way to deal with and endure our situation until it changes for the better.
Enjoying our outdoors in almost any weather condition is not as difficult (or crazy) as you think – and will delightfully surprise you more often than not – if you prepare by dressing properly.
Begin by buying a base-layer top and bottom that has mid- to heavyweight thermal qualities (to keep you warm), breathes (to keep you from sweating) and wicks moisture (to keep your skin dry). Buy these from a reputable outfitter — not a big-box store — and be prepared to spend $100 to $200 for the set.
It will be your best and most-important investment in outdoor clothing and will last for years. My set is at least 15 years old and has been effective for hiking, biking, boating, skiing and camping in temperatures down to single-digits.
Your other essential will be a heavy wind-proof shell, and be sure the top has a hood. These are not insulated but will keep a gale from robbing your body heat.
Layer insulating clothing between the base and shell layers, which you can remove as needed to stay comfortable without overheating. Insulating layers come in a wide variety of materials and weights, which you will learn to use according to how active your activity will be.
For stationary activity such as ice fishing or sitting on a snowmobile, heavy thermal layers are necessary. For bicycling or cross-country skiing, a base layer and shell may be enough for your legs and an additional thermal top or two will keep the rest of you warm.
It won’t take you long to learn how to dress or fill the essential gaps in your colder-weather wardrobe. Then you’ll be amazed at how much more positively you feel about being outdoors in weather that you typically would have sheltered from in the past.
One word of caution: Order your essential clothing now, while it is still available. Given the scarcity of bicycles and boats this summer, I predict colder-weather clothing soon will be in short supply as people turn to an American version of friluftsliv to get through the grim days ahead.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
