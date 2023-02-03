Walking the short distance across my backyard to the car was all it took for the intensity of birdsong to captivate me.
Dozens of nearly invisible, sparrow-sized birds – Dark-eyed Juncos – were chipping vigorously in my neighbor’s barren apple trees. More distantly, there were isolated “chirrups” and “eeep-eeeps.”
Although difficult to separate, there may have been as many as a half-a-dozen different calls within the cacophony. One would have thought it was springtime.
The date, though, was Jan. 4. Since birds don’t have calendars, and the temperature at the time was 51 degrees, that they were singing like it was spring was understandable.
It was a reminder that even in the dead of winter there’s a lot of birdlife in the Alleghenies. Those of us who don’t maintain bird feeders just aren’t as aware of it as we are at other times of the year.
This is a good time to think about that – especially if you are growing a bit stir-crazy. For one of the great annual bird-count events is coming up soon, and you can prepare and practice for it now.
Birding is an outstanding way to engage with our natural heritage. This is an activity that can take you as far afield as you are willing to go, yet can be satisfying from a recliner while watching a backyard birdfeeder through the window.
For those with a competitive streak, there’s the constant challenge of seeking out as many species as possible; for the artistically inclined, birds are fascinating subjects for photography; for the contemplative, there are few more peaceful ways to spend thoughtful time than alone in a quiet wood, listening to bird calls.
Birding can be absorbing enough to be a pastime that lasts a lifetime. Yet tools have been developed that are making this activity increasingly easy for newbies to pick up and enjoy.
These all are good reasons to circle the four days of Feb. 17-20 on the calendar. Those are the dates of this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count, co-sponsored by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Audubon and Birds Canada.
This is citizen science at its best – an official count that provides ornithologists with important data they couldn’t possibly gather on their own. Not only does this information enable scientists to learn more about what is going on among bird populations, it often leads to proactive actions that can help struggling bird communities.
Last year 385,000 people from 192 countries participated, reportedly seeing more than 7,000 bird species and sending in 142,000 photos. Pennsylvania was the fifth-most-active U.S. state with participants here submitting more than 24,000 checklists and IDs.
For people who haven’t done any birding in the past, this is a great time to try it – both because of the limited requirement for participation and the tools that have been developed to help. All that’s asked is 15 minutes sometime over the four-day period.
Two apps have been created. Merlin Bird ID is a good one for beginners, while eBird is more robust and can be used to report numbers of birds sighted as well as their species.
Download the Merlin app and appropriate “Bird Pack,” and they will tell you the birds you are most-likely to see (through Explore Birds) and how to identify those birds you do see.
Then, if you register with the Cornell Lab, you can report your findings with a click of a button.
To learn more, there will be an instructional webinar at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15. For all of the information on the bird count, links to the apps and the webinar registration, visit BirdCount.org.
As you can readily hear on the milder days we’ve been having this winter, the birds are out there.
The Great Backyard Bird Count enables you to identify them, count them, enjoy them – and perhaps even experience a bit of spring in mid-winter.
