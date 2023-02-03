Walking the short distance across my backyard to the car was all it took for the intensity of birdsong to captivate me.

Dozens of nearly invisible, sparrow-sized birds – Dark-eyed Juncos – were chipping vigorously in my neighbor’s barren apple trees. More distantly, there were isolated “chirrups” and “eeep-eeeps.”

