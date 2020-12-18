This is as dark as it gets.
The sun cannot be any farther away from us, thermodynamically speaking. While shining long and strong on the Southern Hemisphere, the sun is distant from us, paying ever-more-fleeting visits and scattering mere crumbs of heat here that dissipate quickly in our now-cold air.
Ancient Celts called this time “Samhaim,” a time marking the end of the harvest and beginning of winter. To compensate for the lack of light and heat, Celts burned a Yule log for 12 days, a period during which they thought the sun stood still.
Yet even beyond the Yule log there is light in this darkness.
Dec. 21, our hemisphere’s tilt away from the sun stops and slowly begins to reverse. Yes, winter begins. But daylight stops dying and begins growing again.
This year, though, the dark extends beyond the amount of daylight.
Our region, which did so well for so long, now is experiencing some of the most alarming numbers of the national pandemic. Equalized for the size of our population, more people are getting COVID-19 here than anywhere else in the country.
Death’s numbers are rising alarmingly. Obituaries are filling pages within our local newspapers.
Most of those being memorialized are our beloved elderly. Increasingly we are seeing the names of people we knew or were familiar with: sports figures, cultural icons, business leaders, active members of churches and organizations. The pandemic is becoming personal.
Why us? Why now? The novel coronavirus has been here since March. It just took longer to spread throughout our more-dispersed and fragmented communities.
The virus became more virulent this fall, as we decided we needed to do business as usual; exercise our freedom to physically gather in worship; support our student athletes; participate in an all-important election; relax with friends and family; whether it was safe or not.
We failed to see how our continuing practices of seemingly innocent and normally acceptable activities were spreading the virus throughout the community. We grew numb to the numbers. Too many dismissed the need to practice the hand-washing, mask and social disciplines.
Then COVID came to our Thanksgiving dinners. Most of us were born and raised here. Our extended families still live here. To not get together at Thanksgiving was unthinkable for too many.
So here we are, seeing hundreds of new COVID cases locally — every day. People are dying in double digits — every day.
Meanwhile, just days away is our holiest and jolliest holiday, our most sacred family day. What will we be giving each other this Christmas?
We’ve reached the darkest time of this long, dark year.
Yet light is on the way. One vaccine already is being distributed. Another is joining it. Others are in the latter stages of testing.
As surely as daylight gradually returns, so will community health. In the meantime, we need to hang on, protect others and stay well ourselves.
For these next few months we need to stop trying to live a “normal” life. Increasingly, people all around us are sickening and dying daily. That’s not normal.
This Christmas let’s give others precious gifts of consideration and time. Consideration of how our actions or inactions may affect others can keep them healthy and give them time to receive the vaccine.
Consideration means making some hard choices: whether to get together, go to that Christmas Eve Service, maintain the usual holiday traditions, give that special gift personally or remotely. But the harder the choice, the more precious the gift.
Just ask Immanuel, whose arrival is commemorated by Christmas. He came to make the toughest choice of all. And He is our brightest light:
“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12 NIV)
Such a dark Christmas! But we have light. God is with us.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
