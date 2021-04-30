Now overgrown, the ballfield brought back memories of the times my son had played baseball and flag football there. All that remained of the backstop was a jumbled pile of pipe and chain link, soon to be removed for the construction of an entertainment stage.
However, it was another change at Lorain Borough Park that drew me back to this suburban Johnstown site for the first time in many years: a network of hiking trails that have been scratched onto the steep wooded hillside that climbs from Lorain to Belmont.
This relatively new recreational resource is about a mile of my home. Yet, I was pleasantly surprised by the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails – six of them, ranging in length from a half-mile “Cub Scout Loop” to a 4.8-mile “Map of the Earth Trail” that’s rated for advanced hikers.
Setting out on Map of the Earth, I quickly learned why hiking boots and poles are suggested. The trail was relatively steep, narrow in spots, and strewn with occasional rocks and roots.
Foliage just was beginning to emerge on this stunning spring day, the understory remained naked and fully exposed to the mid-day sunshine. Here and there were sprouts of pretty little white, star-like wood anemone.
Randomly, I began turning over rocks. With the hillside dry, though, the only living creatures underneath were bugs.
Then just off the trail I saw a runoff channel that carries water intermittently. Thinking this might be a more fruitful hunting ground, I focused my rock-turning here and, before long, found my “quarry.”
The salamander was dark brown, just a couple of inches in length, with faint black markings along the back. He didn’t move and I tried to avoid disturbing him – just taking a couple of photos to assist in proper identification.
Turns out he was an Allegheny Mountain Dusky, a rather common salamander in Cambria, Somerset, Clearfield, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, but much rarer in counties to the east and west. Such a statement can be made with fair degree of confidence thanks to the data generated by the Pennsylvania Amphibian & Reptile Survey (PARS) and reported on its website, PaHerpSurvey.org.
Salamanders give our region – along with the rest of Appalachia – quite a claim: We have more and more varieties here than anywhere else in the world.
In Somerset County there are at least 17 different species. Westmoreland County has at least 18. All of our region’s counties report at least 14 species.
Some live their lives on land, while others live in the water, and still others go back and forth. Then there are the Spotted Salamanders, which live on land but reproduce in water, returning en masse during one big night each early spring to the vernal pool in which they were born.
The Spotted Salamander migration is a spectacle of nature that most people never see. But Ed Patterson not only has seen it multiple times, he spends many evenings hunting for it annually.
Ed is the Director of Indiana County Parks & Trails and one of the region’s foremost herp hunters. (“Herptile” is an overall name for reptiles and amphibians.) He introduced me to the Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey and enabled me to see a Spotted Salamander “big night” in 2019.
And Ed’s the one who told me about the Lorain trail system and flagged the fact that it is a good place for salamanders. He found a Valley & Ridge Salamander there – the first one ever documented in Cambria County.
There’s something quietly satisfying about finding these little guys. And the PARS enables you to report your findings and contribute to the science (called Herpetology) about them.
This is a great time of year to consider your own herp hunt. The lesson of the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails is that a great place to start turning rocks may be near your own backyard.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.