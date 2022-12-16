Drizzly dismal was the Sunday. Clouds sat on the landscape, turning the world a monochromatic gray.
Soft, dark stalks of standing hardwoods were discernible in the fog, reaching out with tangled limbs and gnarled fingers. Here and there a fir intruded, trying to inject a hint of green within the gray.
Ascending Laurel Hill brought thickening fog. From dismal-gray the world turned dirty white and shrouded even the trees, lining U.S. Route 30.
The turn onto Laurel Summit Road appeared abruptly despite conscious anticipation. The same was true with the Laurel Mountain Warming Hut, a couple of miles later.
But the fog, the drizzle, the dismal day mattered not. The winter season had begun.
Still 20 yards from the door of the Warming Hut, the sound of chatting, happy voices reached out. Upon entry, a good friend immediately spotted me, waved and gestured to the slow-cookers containing cabbage-and-noodles, baked beans, hot dogs with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and other comfort foods.
Three long tables were filled with mostly older people, eating, talking about their lives, their pets and favorite trails. The ubiquitous question was: “Are you ready to ski?”
Organized by the Laurel Summit Nordic Ski Patrol, this was the annual orientation for winter volunteers. Each year the patrollers try to recruit people to staff the Warming Hut on weekends and to help out on the trails.
Atop Laurel Hill is a winter-recreation mecca for cross-country skiers, snowmobilers, mountain bikers, snowshoers, hikers and dog-sledders. There are at least a dozen trails to ski, ‘shoe and bike; another half-dozen are designated for snowmobilers and six more for mushers.
On peak winter weekends hundreds of winter recreationists gather here. The Laurel Summit Nordic Ski Patrol’s overarching goal is to be of service as needed to each one of them.
Although volunteers, ski patrollers are certified in outdoor emergency care and mountain travel & rescue. Training year-round, ski patrollers also become skilled in land navigation, survival, winter camping, rope rescue and leadership.
New patrol candidates always are welcome, but the time-commitment required often is a barrier. For those with more interest than time, becoming a Mountain Host can be the answer. Trained in basic first aid and knowledgeable about the trail system, Mountain Hosts go out on the trails and assist ski patrollers but at a significantly reduced time commitment.
Then there are the Warming Hut volunteers. If you can spare two hours a month, you can contribute by helping to open or close or staff the Warming Hut, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., on weekends during January, February and March.
Warming Hut volunteers don’t have to know how to ski or go out on the trails if they don’t want to. Their importance lies in staffing the Warming Hut, thereby freeing up the ski patrollers and mountain hosts to go out and render assistance as needed.
Neither do Warming Hut volunteers have to stay inside for hours on end. While their help especially is needed during peak hours around opening, noon and closing, they are free to go out and enjoy the mountain themselves at other times.
For information on any of these Laurel Summit volunteer opportunities, email LS_warminghut@yahoo.com.
Serving as a volunteer – at whatever level – makes you a part of the warm, friendly and enthusiastic group of people who enjoy the winter season at Laurel Summit. While volunteering for a number of years, I enjoy attending the Nordic Ski Patrol orientation almost every year.
Not that more orientation is needed each year – basic volunteer responsibilities are rather simple and can be picked up quickly. For me, this annual event offers the opportunity to see old friends, eat good food and anticipate the recreational opportunities just ahead.
For it is not the calendar or even the weather that symbolizes the start of another winter for me. It’s this annual gathering at the Warming Hut. My winter season begins here.
