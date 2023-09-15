We fired our guns and the British kept a-comin’;
There wasn’t as many as there was a while ago.
We fired once more and they began to runnin’
On down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico.
Jimmy Driftwood’s “Battle of New Orleans” (most often associated with singer Johnny Horton) may be the most-famous American fiddle tune. It describes a decisive American victory against the British in 1815. But it definitely plays second-fiddle to the most-famous song to come out of the War of 1812:
O! say does that star-spangled Banner yet wave,
O’er the Land of the free and the home of the brave?
Originally written as a poem, titled “The Defence[sic] of Fort M’Henry,” by Francis Scott Key as he watched the British bombardment of Fort Henry in 1812, the stirring lyrics ironically were set to a popular British tune and officially became our national anthem in 1931.
Two ubiquitously popular songs, describing decisive American victories during the War of 1812. Yet how much do we know (or remember) from American history class back in high school about the Battle of Fort McHenry or the Battle of New Orleans?
I’ll go first: not much. My American history teacher was also the head football coach. He spent more time working on football plays than he did teaching history. The class was boring and unproductive.
For years afterward I viewed American history the same way – until I started becoming exposed to richer historical narratives, sites and artifacts. Rather quickly I began to appreciate how interesting history can be – when it’s presented engagingly and goes beyond dates-memorization and standard storylines.
One organization that is demonstrating this impressively and continually is the American Battlefield Trust, which you can visit at BattleFields.org.
Many years ago, trusts typically formed to preserve property, such as buildings, land, linear corridors, even entire watersheds. In more recent years, trusts and their missions have blossomed; some present programming; others provide educational materials.
The American Battlefield Trust does acquire and preserve historical properties: more than 57,000 acres across 25 states connected to the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
But ABT’s mission is broader: It seeks to “Preserve, Educate, Inspire.” Together with collaborative partners, including the National Park Service, the ABT has produced maps, apps, curricula, articles and more than 130 videos – most of them about three minutes in length.
These new War of 1812 videos are part of an ongoing series titled “How We Became America: The Untold History” and examine under-explored aspects of “the second war of independence.”
Programs look at the war’s origins, the burning of Washington, D.C., the Battle of Fort McHenry, the War on the (Great) Lakes, the USS Constitution (“Old Ironsides”), the Battle of New Orleans, and the Treaty of Ghent, which essentially ended hostilities between the United States and Great Britain and initiated the close relationship the two nations continue to share.
Articles and videos educate in bite-sized pieces, creating touchpoints with today. The Great Lakes campaign, for example, produced a naval engagement between the British and American Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry, which ended in a decisive American victory, and immortalized the phrase, “Don’t Give Up the Ship.”
“The Battle of New Orleans in 4 Minutes” is one of the latest videos ABT has produced. Fought in January 1815 – when both sides were unaware that the peace treaty had been signed in Ghent, Belgium – the battle resulted in 2,000 British casualties compared to 65 American.
America’s victory at New Orleans made a national hero of Andrew Jackson, who was elected U.S. president in 1828 – and inspired a hyperbolic piece of Americana music:
We fired our cannon ‘til the barrel melted down.
So we grabbed an alligator and we fought another round.
We filled his head with cannon balls and powdered his behind.
And when we touched the powder off the gator lost his mind.
