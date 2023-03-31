Whitewater boaters love telling stories almost as much as running rapids. At takeout parking lots, over campfires, often with a beverage in hand, paddlers will talk about the day’s run … and how it reminded them of that time two years ago with so-and-so … you remember him, right? He did such-and-such …

And so it goes – story after story, flowing almost endlessly like the river itself. And even if the story’s a familiar one, it changes with each telling, just as rapids change depending upon water level.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.