Whitewater boaters love telling stories almost as much as running rapids. At takeout parking lots, over campfires, often with a beverage in hand, paddlers will talk about the day’s run … and how it reminded them of that time two years ago with so-and-so … you remember him, right? He did such-and-such …
And so it goes – story after story, flowing almost endlessly like the river itself. And even if the story’s a familiar one, it changes with each telling, just as rapids change depending upon water level.
Boaters are as colorful as their kayaks, canoes and rafts. But even in such a polychromatic, storied group, Mike Ringler stood out.
There aren’t enough campfires over which to tell all of Ringler’s stories, a paddling colleague observed, during Mike’s “celebration of life” viewing, following his recent death at age 66.
Ringler was a man of many facets, some not so admirable but others quite impressive: He was the owner of a heavy-truck dealership, a family man, amateur winemaker, canoe-maker and gun collector; very active and knowledgeable about the outdoors, he hunted, fished, hiked and boated; at one time he was involved with Boy Scouts; a local history buff, he was fascinated by Forbes Trail and the early days of whitewater boating within the Alleghenies.
Most significantly as far as our region is concerned, he is credited with saving the Benscreek Canoe Club from extinction. Considering what the club has accomplished in recent decades, that is a credit of distinction.
The club was started by pioneer paddlers back in the 1970s, who organized an annual canoe race on Bens Creek, a tributary of the Stonycreek River just southwest of Johnstown. Soon the race grew and moved onto the Stonycreek itself.
But the original members tired. Ringler recalled showing up for a pre-race meeting in the late 1970s, where he was handed a box of club materials by the one other member present who said, “We’re done with this [BS].”
Following this “election,” Mike continued as club president through the early 1980s, building up the club to several dozen members. It was a “drinking club with a paddling problem,” laughingly recalled a succeeding president.
Yet the 1980s proved to be a dynamic time for the organization, which began to vigorously promote the Stonycreek Canyon, a few miles upstream from Johnstown, as an excellent whitewater destination with 13 rapids in a 4-mile stretch of river.
The Stonycreek Rendezvous, a whitewater boating festival, was founded in 1988. Thirty-five years later, the Rendezvous draws more than 1,000 boaters from several states to the lower Stony river basin during the third weekend of May each year.
The boating community combined with a variety of other groups, including the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project, the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, the Cambria Somerset Authority, and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to form the Stonycreek Quemahoning Initiative.
Increasingly focused and ambitious efforts by this SQI coalition resulted in abandoned-mine drainage remediation projects, annual clean-up efforts and recreational enhancements. With Benscreek Canoe Club members taking point, a whitewater release valve was installed in Quemahoning Dam and a whitewater skills park was established in the Stonycreek adjacent to Greenhouse Park just south of Johnstown.
Ringler remained active and involved through most of that time and is credited by his successors with saving the club, rebuilding it and helping to set a foundation for everything that has followed. He loved the Alleghenies, its history and its recreational resources.
This was no saint. He could be ornery and excessive and would readily admit to both. He lived life large and on his own terms.
But such is the stuff of the stories that will be told about him over beverages and campfires at this year’s Stonycreek Rendezvous, May 19-21, and for years to come.
For Mike Ringler, there can be no more fitting memorial – or legacy.
